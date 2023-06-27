Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Records 0.76 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.5210 High

After finishing at $1.54 in the prior trading day, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) closed at $1.23, down -20.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 758143 shares were traded. IFBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5210 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IFBD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IFBD now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64M and an Enterprise Value of 1.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFBD has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6629, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8711.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.87M. Shares short for IFBD as of May 30, 2023 were 263.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 34.45k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.