Innodata Inc. (INOD) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $10.20

As of close of business last night, Innodata Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.20, down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $10.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948890 shares were traded. INOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Toor Nauman Sabeeh sold 41,278 shares for $12.33 per share. The transaction valued at 508,958 led to the insider holds 1,008,615 shares of the business.

Massey Stewart R sold 1,000 shares of INOD for $12,260 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.26 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,780 shares for $12.59 each. As a result, the insider received 97,950 and left with 1,049,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INOD now has a Market Capitalization of 281.01M and an Enterprise Value of 274.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -47.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INOD has reached a high of $14.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INOD traded 460.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.80M. Insiders hold about 9.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INOD as of May 30, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 473.57k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.