iSun Inc. (ISUN) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) closed at $0.46 down -4.02% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0192 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800035 shares were traded. ISUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4450.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iSun Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Myrick Frederick JR bought 20,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 12,186 led to the insider holds 744,158 shares of the business.

Peck Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares of ISUN for $28,195 on May 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,613,055 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On May 22, another insider, Sullivan John Patrick, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,410 and bolstered with 188,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISUN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.64M and an Enterprise Value of 21.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISUN has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5789, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4233.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ISUN has traded an average of 365.39K shares per day and 659.61k over the past ten days. A total of 15.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.55M. Insiders hold about 16.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ISUN as of May 30, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.90% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $20.3M. As of the current estimate, iSun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.48M, an estimated increase of 25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.1M, a decrease of -26.50% less than the figure of $25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.45M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.1M and the low estimate is $111.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.