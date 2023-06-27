Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) expected to report EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) closed at $0.66 down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0126 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716561 shares were traded. KPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7423 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6174.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.18M and an Enterprise Value of 832.13k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPRX has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2639, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2751.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KPRX has traded an average of 214.10K shares per day and 350.43k over the past ten days. A total of 1.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KPRX as of May 30, 2023 were 183.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 91.41k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.08% and a Short% of Float of 9.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$1.62, while EPS last year was -$7.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.87, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$2.67.