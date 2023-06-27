Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.39 in the prior trading day, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) closed at $0.38, down -2.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2560296 shares were traded. KSCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4293 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3750.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KSCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Lehnhardt Aaron J sold 238,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 98,603 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSCP now has a Market Capitalization of 22.93M and an Enterprise Value of 62.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5475.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.50M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSCP as of May 30, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.