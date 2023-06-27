Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $34.87 in the prior trading day, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) closed at $31.50, down -9.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6440281 shares were traded. MRCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $37 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when ASLETT MARK sold 4,780 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 252,449 led to the insider holds 508,858 shares of the business.

CAMBRIA CHRISTOPHER C sold 419 shares of MRCY for $22,129 on Feb 22. The EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 116,567 shares after completing the transaction at $52.81 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Stevison James Mitch, who serves as the EVP, President Mission Systems of the company, sold 368 shares for $52.81 each. As a result, the insider received 19,435 and left with 57,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRCY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.83B and an Enterprise Value of 2.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRCY has reached a high of $65.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 386.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.71M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.19% stake in the company. Shares short for MRCY as of May 30, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $283.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $318.8M to a low estimate of $275.24M. As of the current estimate, Mercury Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.73M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.36M, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $241.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.32M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $995.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $988.2M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.