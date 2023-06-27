Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Stock Closes down -4.59% on Monday Trading

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) closed the day trading at $0.19 down -4.59% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0089 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6381462 shares were traded. MMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MMAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when RICE KENNETH L JR sold 18,454 shares for $0.63 per share. The transaction valued at 11,626 led to the insider holds 21,103 shares of the business.

Waldern Jonathan sold 17,372 shares of MMAT for $10,944 on Mar 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 14,274 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 167,250 and left with 1,425,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 86.48M and an Enterprise Value of 88.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7924.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MMAT traded about 9.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MMAT traded about 8.47M shares per day. A total of 368.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of May 30, 2023 were 32.46M with a Short Ratio of 32.46M, compared to 34.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.32M to a low estimate of $4.4M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.32M, an estimated increase of 46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.88M, an increase of 90.10% over than the figure of $46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.2M, up 128.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77M and the low estimate is $56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 185.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.