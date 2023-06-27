Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -2.75% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0046 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932245 shares were traded. MOBQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MOBQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOBQ now has a Market Capitalization of 4.32M and an Enterprise Value of 2.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1760, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6298.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MOBQ traded on average about 9.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.87M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBQ as of May 30, 2023 were 776.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 664.76k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.