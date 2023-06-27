Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) closed the day trading at $1.82 down -20.87% from the previous closing price of $2.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863984 shares were traded. KITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6780.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KITT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KITT now has a Market Capitalization of 106.89M and an Enterprise Value of 111.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KITT has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1467, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4541.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KITT traded about 236.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KITT traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 39.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.91M. Insiders hold about 31.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KITT as of May 30, 2023 were 90.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 81.72k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KITT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.44M, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $31.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 230.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.