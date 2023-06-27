NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Decline -2.02% in Day Trading, Closes at $7.77

The price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) closed at $7.77 in the last session, down -2.02% from day before closing price of $7.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 911544 shares were traded. NEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEXT is 1.06, which has changed by 65.67% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEXT traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.15M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of May 30, 2023 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 6.84M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 8.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$2.63.