Nxu Inc. (NXU) Shares Rise by 9.78% to Close at $0.55

As of close of business last night, Nxu Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.55, up 9.78% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0490 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675835 shares were traded. NXU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5507 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NXU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXU now has a Market Capitalization of 37.89M and an Enterprise Value of 47.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXU has reached a high of $243.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5309, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3618.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NXU traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 891.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.61M.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.3M and the low estimate is $9.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,450.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.