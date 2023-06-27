Omeros Corporation (OMER) Decline -1.64% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.40

The price of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) closed at $5.40 in the last session, down -1.64% from day before closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1562337 shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Cable Thomas J. sold 5,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 32,650 led to the insider holds 35,067 shares of the business.

HANISH ARNOLD C sold 5,000 shares of OMER for $32,300 on May 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMER now has a Market Capitalization of 339.28M and an Enterprise Value of 309.40M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMER traded on average about 674.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of May 30, 2023 were 9.19M with a Short Ratio of 9.19M, compared to 9.41M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.62% and a Short% of Float of 15.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$2.14.