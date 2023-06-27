P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) closed at $3.53 in the last session, up 5.06% from day before closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613165 shares were traded. PIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3050.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PIII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I bought 21,850 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,315 led to the insider holds 48,877,292 shares of the business.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I bought 73,969 shares of PIII for $294,330 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 48,855,442 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On May 30, another insider, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 65,862 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,824 and bolstered with 48,781,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIII now has a Market Capitalization of 380.90M and an Enterprise Value of 494.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIII has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0004, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9992.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PIII traded on average about 586.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 312.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.16M. Insiders hold about 78.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PIII as of May 30, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$3.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $303.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $305.91M to a low estimate of $301.5M. As of the current estimate, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $269.45M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.13M, an increase of 24.10% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $310.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.26M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.