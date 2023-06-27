Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Records -0.64% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) was $13.94 for the day, down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $14.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50456492 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on June 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $18 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 7,000 shares for $16.39 per share. The transaction valued at 114,717 led to the insider holds 199,830 shares of the business.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 3,595 shares of PLTR for $58,879 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 68,669 shares after completing the transaction at $16.38 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Moore Alexander D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,679 shares for $15.15 each. As a result, the insider received 495,123 and left with 1,845,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 29.53B and an Enterprise Value of 26.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -128.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $17.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.69.

Shares Statistics:

PLTR traded an average of 69.24M shares per day over the past three months and 86.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of May 30, 2023 were 148.36M with a Short Ratio of 148.36M, compared to 123.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 8.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $531.98M to a low estimate of $529.1M. As of the current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $473.01M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $551.26M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.