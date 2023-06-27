PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Stock Price Peaks at $5.59 During Trading

The closing price of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) was $5.32 for the day, down -2.39% from the previous closing price of $5.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727367 shares were traded. PDSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PDSB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.50 and its Current Ratio is at 16.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDSB now has a Market Capitalization of 167.99M and an Enterprise Value of 126.30M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDSB has reached a high of $13.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.98.

Shares Statistics:

PDSB traded an average of 840.37K shares per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.41M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PDSB as of May 30, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 2.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$1.96.