Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.52

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) closed the day trading at $2.52 down -16.31% from the previous closing price of $3.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663153 shares were traded. PFMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PFMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM bought 30,000 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 78,300 led to the insider holds 15,793,291 shares of the business.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM bought 300,182 shares of PFMT for $798,484 on Mar 17. The 10% Owner now owns 15,763,291 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,770 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,756 and bolstered with 15,463,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFMT now has a Market Capitalization of 226.89M and an Enterprise Value of 226.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -213.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFMT has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7619.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PFMT traded about 262.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PFMT traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 75.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFMT as of May 30, 2023 were 944.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 840.09k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $26.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.9M to a low estimate of $26.45M. As of the current estimate, Performant Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.68M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.69M, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $116.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $115M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.18M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.68M and the low estimate is $126.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.