PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) closed at $0.54 in the last session, down -2.58% from day before closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0143 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809102 shares were traded. CELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5250.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CELL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELL now has a Market Capitalization of 55.47M and an Enterprise Value of 102.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELL has reached a high of $6.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9232.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CELL traded on average about 717.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.15M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CELL as of May 30, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 3.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19M to a low estimate of $15.7M. As of the current estimate, PhenomeX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.15M, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.85M, a decrease of -2.60% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.59M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.6M and the low estimate is $98.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.