Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Stocks Hit Low of $0.1801 Before Closing at $0.19

In the latest session, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) closed at $0.19 down -23.81% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0588 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5981595 shares were traded. PIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1801.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P bought 10,000 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,500 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIRS now has a Market Capitalization of 20.26M and an Enterprise Value of -15.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIRS has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1072.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PIRS has traded an average of 1.23M shares per day and 3.85M over the past ten days. A total of 74.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.07M. Insiders hold about 9.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PIRS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.86M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.02M to a low estimate of $4.02M. As of the current estimate, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.7M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02M, a decrease of -62.40% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.9M, down -53.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14M and the low estimate is $9.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.