Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Stocks Hit Low of $1.0500 Before Closing at $1.05

In the latest session, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) closed at $1.05 down -7.08% from its previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1177443 shares were traded. PGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Precigen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when KIRK RANDAL J bought 11,428,571 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,999 led to the insider holds 31,129,164 shares of the business.

Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 28,571 shares of PGEN for $49,999 on Jan 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 84,961 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the SVP, IP Affairs of the company, bought 28,571 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,999 and bolstered with 381,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 268.26M and an Enterprise Value of 185.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGEN is 1.94, which has changed by -27.08% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5415.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGEN has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1.74M over the past ten days. A total of 229.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of May 30, 2023 were 10.76M with a Short Ratio of 10.76M, compared to 11.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.91M, down -68.60% from the average estimate.