Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Stock Closes down -5.26% on Monday Trading

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) closed the day trading at $1.08 down -5.26% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1514324 shares were traded. PTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Soell Julian R sold 21,410 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 24,478 led to the insider holds 358,372 shares of the business.

Bailey Christopher L sold 3,742 shares of PTRA for $4,278 on May 26. The President, Powered & Energy now owns 480,771 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Bailey Christopher L, who serves as the President, Powered & Energy of the company, sold 9,535 shares for $1.51 each. As a result, the insider received 14,445 and left with 317,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 245.68M and an Enterprise Value of 150.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6556.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTRA traded about 2.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTRA traded about 2.95M shares per day. A total of 226.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTRA as of May 30, 2023 were 14.83M with a Short Ratio of 14.83M, compared to 15.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $93.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.7M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Proterra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.56M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.08M, an increase of 46.60% over than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $491M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $473.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.36M, up 52.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $866M and the low estimate is $575M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.