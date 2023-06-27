Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) closed at $2.66 in the last session, up 2.70% from day before closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807025 shares were traded. PRPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on November 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when McGarvey Casey Kale bought 22,300 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 63,553 led to the insider holds 108,436 shares of the business.

KERBY JEFFERY SCOTT bought 16,350 shares of PRPL for $56,445 on May 26. The Chief of Owned Retail now owns 39,427 shares after completing the transaction at $3.45 per share. On May 16, another insider, DARLING SETH LANE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $3.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,425 and bolstered with 17,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRPL now has a Market Capitalization of 280.67M and an Enterprise Value of 355.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRPL has reached a high of $6.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9700, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9025.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRPL traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 981.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRPL as of May 30, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.40M, compared to 5.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 12.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $133.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.35M to a low estimate of $120M. As of the current estimate, Purple Innovation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.11M, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.39M, an increase of 19.60% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.86M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $606.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $569.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $575.69M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $702.19M and the low estimate is $633.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.