Quantum Corporation (QMCO) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $1.08 in the prior trading day, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) closed at $1.03, down -4.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564298 shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QMCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Cabrera Brian E sold 30,915 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 29,372 led to the insider holds 244,046 shares of the business.

Cabrera Brian E sold 863 shares of QMCO for $1,200 on Nov 02. The SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy now owns 274,961 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Lerner James J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 32,888 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider received 37,821 and left with 1,894,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QMCO now has a Market Capitalization of 96.51M and an Enterprise Value of 170.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0298, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2088.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 204.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 328.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.64M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of May 30, 2023 were 414.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 396.94k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.53M, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.7M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $424.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.42M and the low estimate is $422M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.