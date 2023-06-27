Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $1.26

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) closed the day trading at $1.26 down -3.82% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699368 shares were traded. RAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RAIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when TANG KEVIN C bought 333,325 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 370,534 led to the insider holds 3,740,341 shares of the business.

TANG KEVIN C bought 166,180 shares of RAIN for $179,574 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 3,407,016 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On May 30, another insider, TANG KEVIN C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 588,768 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 608,655 and bolstered with 3,240,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 45.82M and an Enterprise Value of -63.71M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAIN has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8900.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RAIN traded about 1.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RAIN traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 36.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.90M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAIN as of May 30, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 13.54%.

Earnings Estimates

