Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Decline -0.68% in Day Trading, Closes at $7.31

The price of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at $7.31 in the last session, down -0.68% from day before closing price of $7.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077275 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RXRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Secora Michael sold 25,000 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 251,837 led to the insider holds 817,913 shares of the business.

Secora Michael sold 25,000 shares of RXRX for $248,308 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 805,413 shares after completing the transaction at $9.93 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Borgeson Blake, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,485 shares for $9.98 each. As a result, the insider received 154,506 and left with 7,525,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B and an Enterprise Value of 986.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RXRX traded on average about 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 191.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.58M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of May 30, 2023 were 18.46M with a Short Ratio of 18.46M, compared to 20.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.60% and a Short% of Float of 16.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.65M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.67M, an estimated increase of 55.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.19M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of $55.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.84M, up 48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.6M and the low estimate is $6.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.