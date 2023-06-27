ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) closed at $1.75 in the last session, up 4.17% from day before closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2379739 shares were traded. RSLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RSLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 103 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 438 led to the insider holds 6,091 shares of the business.

STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 157 shares of RSLS for $2,087 on Feb 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 6,194 shares after completing the transaction at $13.29 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, STANKOVICH THOMAS, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 158 shares for $7.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,183 and left with 6,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSLS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.15M and an Enterprise Value of -3.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSLS has reached a high of $40.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4423, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4244.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RSLS traded on average about 239.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 434.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RSLS as of May 30, 2023 were 103.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 126.93k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.79 and a low estimate of -$1.79, while EPS last year was -$25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.62, with high estimates of -$1.62 and low estimates of -$1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.85 and -$5.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.85. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.52 and -$2.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.61M to a low estimate of $2.61M. As of the current estimate, ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.89M, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.33M, an increase of 19.00% over than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.43M and the low estimate is $17.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.