Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) closed at $25.35 down -5.20% from its previous closing price of $26.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1984660 shares were traded. RVNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Kolaja Carey OConnor sold 2,500 shares for $28.24 per share. The transaction valued at 70,600 led to the insider holds 16,561 shares of the business.

Foley Mark J sold 31,279 shares of RVNC for $960,928 on Jun 09. The CEO now owns 891,933 shares after completing the transaction at $30.72 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Sjuts Dustin S, who serves as the President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $30.82 each. As a result, the insider received 154,096 and left with 147,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B and an Enterprise Value of 2.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVNC is 0.82, which has changed by 74.23% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $37.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVNC has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 81.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.47M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of May 30, 2023 were 15.13M with a Short Ratio of 15.13M, compared to 14.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $54.8M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.37M, an estimated increase of 109.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.04M, an increase of 113.80% over than the figure of $109.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.56M, up 87.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502M and the low estimate is $330.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.