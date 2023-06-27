Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) closed at $0.36 in the last session, down -4.92% from day before closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0187 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519874 shares were traded. RBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3414.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Enrich Jose Miguel bought 240,154 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 351,265 shares of the business.

Chico Hernandez Andres bought 555,555 shares of RBT for $500,000 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 681,183 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Enrich Jose Miguel, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 111,111 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 111,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBT now has a Market Capitalization of 29.08M and an Enterprise Value of 160.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBT has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4597, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4433.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBT traded on average about 738.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 727.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 79.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RBT as of May 30, 2023 were 574.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 522.33k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $744.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $724.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $736.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.39M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $871.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $914.9M and the low estimate is $844.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.