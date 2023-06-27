Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Records 2.13 million Shares Traded, Reaches $114.50 High

After finishing at $114.09 in the prior trading day, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed at $108.28, down -5.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2128276 shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Mayo Stephen sold 858 shares for $109.92 per share. The transaction valued at 94,311 led to the insider holds 6,387 shares of the business.

Chambers Michael Andrew bought 57,100 shares of SRPT for $5,963,124 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 108,178 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Chambers Michael Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 46,170 shares for $108.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,230 and bolstered with 51,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 10.09B and an Enterprise Value of 9.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $159.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of May 30, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 4.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$2.29, while EPS last year was -$2.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.45, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.71 and -$11.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.16. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 17 analysts recommending between $13.81 and -$8.97.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $259.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.5M to a low estimate of $245.5M. As of the current estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.49M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $283.08M, an increase of 22.90% over than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $342M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.5M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $951.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $933.01M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.