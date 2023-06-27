Savara Inc. (SVRA) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SVRA

After finishing at $2.86 in the prior trading day, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) closed at $2.65, down -7.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682414 shares were traded. SVRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SVRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.90 and its Current Ratio is at 23.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when RAMSAY DAVID A bought 37,124 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 97,599 led to the insider holds 2,201,142 shares of the business.

RAMSAY DAVID A bought 12,876 shares of SVRA for $33,130 on May 25. The Director now owns 2,164,018 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On May 24, another insider, RAMSAY DAVID A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 127,800 and bolstered with 2,151,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVRA now has a Market Capitalization of 302.28M and an Enterprise Value of 213.71M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVRA is 0.85, which has changed by 75.50% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVRA has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9281.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 451.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SVRA as of May 30, 2023 were 740.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.31.