Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $41.79

As of close of business last night, Schrodinger Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.79, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $42.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011495 shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SDGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Lorton Kenneth Patrick sold 10,000 shares for $40.06 per share. The transaction valued at 400,587 led to the insider holds 47,388 shares of the business.

Tran Yvonne sold 7,960 shares of SDGR for $318,461 on May 23. The EVP, CLO & CPO now owns 12,721 shares after completing the transaction at $40.01 per share. On May 22, another insider, Tran Yvonne, who serves as the EVP, CLO & CPO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $35.04 each. As a result, the insider received 525,632 and left with 12,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDGR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.99B and an Enterprise Value of 2.58B. As of this moment, Schrodinger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 302.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SDGR is 1.14, which has changed by 49.95% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $48.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SDGR traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.92M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 4.6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $37.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.93M to a low estimate of $33.63M. As of the current estimate, Schrodinger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.47M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.97M, an increase of 42.60% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.96M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.96M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.3M and the low estimate is $263.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.