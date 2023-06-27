SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) closed at $1.66 in the last session, down -2.92% from day before closing price of $1.71. On the day, 1049755 shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLQT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when GRANT W THOMAS II bought 425,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 544,000 led to the insider holds 2,393,469 shares of the business.

Grant Robert Clay bought 200,000 shares of SLQT for $256,000 on May 16. The PRESIDENT now owns 1,517,272 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On May 16, another insider, Danker Timothy Robert, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 123,000 and bolstered with 1,664,383 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLQT now has a Market Capitalization of 276.65M and an Enterprise Value of 913.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2887.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLQT traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 833.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 166.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.28M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 3.56M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $181.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.13M to a low estimate of $177.7M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.39M, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.53M, an increase of 45.70% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.53M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $971.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $958.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $965.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.04M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.