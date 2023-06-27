Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) was $0.09 for the day, down -4.52% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5413337 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0936 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0840.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYTA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.81M and an Enterprise Value of 7.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1117, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1810.

Shares Statistics:

SYTA traded an average of 4.07M shares per day over the past three months and 5.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.91M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of May 30, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 790.63k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.07M. As of the current estimate, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s year-ago sales were $970k, an estimated increase of 160.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5M, an increase of 36.30% less than the figure of $160.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.48M, up 82.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22M and the low estimate is $14.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.