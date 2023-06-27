SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) closed the day trading at $2.23 down -12.55% from the previous closing price of $2.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739414 shares were traded. SKYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKYX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYX now has a Market Capitalization of 222.24M and an Enterprise Value of 239.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5721.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.84k whereas that against EBITDA is -11.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYX has reached a high of $7.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1631.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKYX traded about 290.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKYX traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 82.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.80M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYX as of May 30, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.