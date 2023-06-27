SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) was $0.44 for the day, down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650126 shares were traded. SDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 135,135 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 58,878 led to the insider holds 336,318 shares of the business.

Rammelt Susan Greenspon sold 350,000 shares of SDC for $133,175 on Mar 29. The EVP, CLO, Secretary now owns 2,798,818 shares after completing the transaction at $0.38 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,800 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDC now has a Market Capitalization of 58.91M and an Enterprise Value of 874.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5761.

Shares Statistics:

SDC traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of May 30, 2023 were 27.95M with a Short Ratio of 27.95M, compared to 27.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.10% and a Short% of Float of 21.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Western Digital Corporation analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $65.55 and low estimates of $36.12.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $ETF.