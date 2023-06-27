Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) was $0.69 for the day, down -3.39% from the previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0244 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2636814 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SONN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Dexter Susan bought 10,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 7,000 led to the insider holds 33,667 shares of the business.

Dyrness Albert D. bought 23,255 shares of SONN for $10,883 on May 30. The Director now owns 28,962 shares after completing the transaction at $0.47 per share. On May 17, another insider, Bhatt Nailesh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,800 and bolstered with 30,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 19.10M and an Enterprise Value of 7.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 85.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9722.

Shares Statistics:

SONN traded an average of 4.30M shares per day over the past three months and 7.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 921.7k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.