Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Records 0.27% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) was $3.70 for the day, up 0.27% from the previous closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3890861 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9089 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,963 led to the insider holds 65,903 shares of the business.

O’Connor Casey sold 12,000 shares of SFIX for $61,674 on Mar 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 318,094 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, GURLEY J WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,428,200 and bolstered with 2,149,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 419.80M and an Enterprise Value of 340.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1242.

Shares Statistics:

SFIX traded an average of 3.25M shares per day over the past three months and 4.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of May 30, 2023 were 13.43M with a Short Ratio of 13.43M, compared to 12.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 18.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $374.64M to a low estimate of $369M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $481.9M, an estimated decrease of -23.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.