Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Records 6.01 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.2460 High

After finishing at $0.28 in the prior trading day, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) closed at $0.23, down -18.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0527 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6006981 shares were traded. SRGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2460 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2015.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRGA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57M and an Enterprise Value of -9.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRGA has reached a high of $6.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0159.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.07M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SRGA as of May 30, 2023 were 151.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 120.85k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.74 and a low estimate of -$1.74, while EPS last year was -$1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.87, with high estimates of -$1.87 and low estimates of -$1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.3 and -$6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.3. EPS for the following year is -$6.69, with 1 analysts recommending between -$6.69 and -$6.69.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $12.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.31M to a low estimate of $11.73M. As of the current estimate, Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.62M, an estimated decrease of -39.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.04M, a decrease of -43.00% less than the figure of -$39.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.98M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.98M, down -33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.48M and the low estimate is $57.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.