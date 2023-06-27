Tellurian Inc. (TELL) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Tellurian Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.30, down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5015099 shares were traded. TELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TELL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when SOUKI CHARIF sold 195,220 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 236,216 led to the insider holds 1,659,639 shares of the business.

SOUKI CHARIF sold 187,257 shares of TELL for $235,944 on Apr 04. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,854,859 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, SOUKI CHARIF, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 630,405 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 788,006 and left with 2,042,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TELL now has a Market Capitalization of 731.65M and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TELL is 2.26, which has changed by -60.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9527.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TELL traded 10.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 537.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.58M. Insiders hold about 6.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of May 30, 2023 were 71.73M with a Short Ratio of 71.73M, compared to 68.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.74% and a Short% of Float of 13.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $63.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.23M to a low estimate of $38.7M. As of the current estimate, Tellurian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.35M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.19M, a decrease of -31.30% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $424.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.93M, down -31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.77M and the low estimate is $204M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.