The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) was $0.43 for the day, down -5.04% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0230 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910241 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4601 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4330.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BODY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Congdon Jonathan sold 134,730 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 59,887 led to the insider holds 17,690,999 shares of the business.

Congdon Jonathan sold 900 shares of BODY for $495 on Jun 22. The 10% Owner now owns 17,825,729 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Daikeler Carl, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 114,811 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,483 and bolstered with 3,199,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BODY now has a Market Capitalization of 135.45M and an Enterprise Value of 115.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $1.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4607, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7003.

Shares Statistics:

BODY traded an average of 671.40K shares per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 309.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.18M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BODY as of May 30, 2023 were 9.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.93M, compared to 10.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.04M to a low estimate of $129.9M. As of the current estimate, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.14M, an estimated decrease of -23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.53M, a decrease of -18.30% over than the figure of -$23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BODY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $499.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $692.2M, down -20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $617.93M and the low estimate is $514.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.