The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) closed at $1.50 in the last session, up 7.91% from day before closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4190001 shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when KROLIK ROBERT J sold 11,700 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 20,475 led to the insider holds 50,197 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares of REAL for $19,395 on Nov 22. The President now owns 642,838 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Nov 20, another insider, Sahi Levesque Rati, who serves as the President of the company, sold 11,787 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 17,359 and left with 656,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAL now has a Market Capitalization of 141.75M and an Enterprise Value of 483.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3533, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4525.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REAL traded on average about 3.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of May 30, 2023 were 14.11M with a Short Ratio of 14.11M, compared to 16.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.08% and a Short% of Float of 15.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $132.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.8M to a low estimate of $130.94M. As of the current estimate, The RealReal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.44M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.23M, a decrease of -12.00% over than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $563.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $603.49M, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $640.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $730.7M and the low estimate is $551.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.