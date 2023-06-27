ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.31 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.33 in the prior trading day, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) closed at $0.31, down -5.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0184 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163526 shares were traded. TBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3329 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3010.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TBLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBLT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.86M and an Enterprise Value of 7.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBLT has reached a high of $9.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8573, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7561.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 755.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TBLT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 1.67M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.67% and a Short% of Float of 14.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$13.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $21.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.5M to a low estimate of $21.5M. As of the current estimate, ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.67M, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.03M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.9M and the low estimate is $108.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.