Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) closed the day trading at $2.03 down -15.06% from the previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870934 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRKA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRKA now has a Market Capitalization of 39.51M and an Enterprise Value of 89.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $26.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7534.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRKA traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRKA traded about 697.51k shares per day. A total of 16.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.26M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of May 30, 2023 were 564.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 324.71k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.