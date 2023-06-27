Understanding Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)’s financial health through ratios

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) closed the day trading at $2.02 down -3.81% from the previous closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234056 shares were traded. BFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BFLY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Stoica Andrei G sold 11,661 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 26,269 led to the insider holds 1,091,484 shares of the business.

Weiss Lawrence T sold 52,296 shares of BFLY for $116,076 on May 24. The CLO, GC and Corp Sec now owns 1,264,493 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On May 03, another insider, Getz Heather C, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 64,536 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider received 127,523 and left with 1,448,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFLY now has a Market Capitalization of 411.94M and an Enterprise Value of 249.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $8.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2080, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9656.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BFLY traded about 3.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BFLY traded about 1.92M shares per day. A total of 203.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.76M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of May 30, 2023 were 25.41M with a Short Ratio of 25.41M, compared to 25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.46% and a Short% of Float of 16.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $18.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.21M to a low estimate of $15.6M. As of the current estimate, Butterfly Network Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.21M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.31M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.27M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.39M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $87.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.