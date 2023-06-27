Understanding Clene Inc. (CLNN)’s financial health through ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037934 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7102.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLNN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mosca Alison bought 2,394,375 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,915,500 led to the insider holds 3,238,375 shares of the business.

MATLIN DAVID J bought 1,500,000 shares of CLNN for $1,200,000 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 6,793,684 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Gay Jonathon, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 105,625 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 84,500 and bolstered with 105,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNN now has a Market Capitalization of 102.72M and an Enterprise Value of 116.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 109.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 212.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $5.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3023.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLNN traded about 286.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLNN traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 128.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.88M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of May 30, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.86M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $120k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $60k. As of the current estimate, Clene Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35k, an estimated increase of 242.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $120k, a decrease of -31.00% less than the figure of $242.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60k.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473k, down -15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.63M and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,525.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.