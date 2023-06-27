Understanding Exscientia plc (EXAI) through its ratios

In the latest session, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) closed at $5.75 down -9.87% from its previous closing price of $6.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604686 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exscientia plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 791.87M and an Enterprise Value of 246.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAI has reached a high of $13.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXAI has traded an average of 372.15K shares per day and 276.82k over the past ten days. A total of 123.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.33M. Insiders hold about 27.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.31M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.73 and -$1.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.34M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Exscientia plc’s year-ago sales were $9.2M, an estimated decrease of -22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.02M, a decrease of -7.80% over than the figure of -$22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.9M, up 2.60% from the average estimate.