Understanding Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) closed at $0.95 up 2.24% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0208 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653839 shares were traded. LUCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUCY now has a Market Capitalization of 7.90M and an Enterprise Value of 4.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUCY has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7803.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LUCY has traded an average of 2.27M shares per day and 2.48M over the past ten days. A total of 7.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUCY as of May 30, 2023 were 59.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 110.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.