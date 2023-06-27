Understanding Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)’s financial health through ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1176095 shares were traded. QUBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QUBT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QUBT now has a Market Capitalization of 81.20M and an Enterprise Value of 83.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 425.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 373.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUBT has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3161, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7332.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QUBT traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QUBT traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 60.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.39M. Insiders hold about 44.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QUBT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 1.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135k, up 714.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 263.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.