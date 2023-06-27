Understanding Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)’s financial health through ratios

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) closed the day trading at $0.40 up 2.46% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0097 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740965 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLGG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 6,876 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 3,715 led to the insider holds 9,196,568 shares of the business.

TPG GP A, LLC sold 63,556 shares of SLGG for $34,880 on Jun 15. The 10% Owner now owns 9,203,444 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, TPG GP A, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 18,925 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 10,878 and left with 9,267,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.93M and an Enterprise Value of 13.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGG has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5494, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5849.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLGG traded about 824.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLGG traded about 475.13k shares per day. A total of 37.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.08M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGG as of May 30, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $5.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.04M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Super League Gaming Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.28M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.44M, an increase of 42.90% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.19M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.68M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40M and the low estimate is $31.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.