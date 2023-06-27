Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Vacasa Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.63, up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1514425 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6052.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VCSA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 30,500 led to the insider holds 1,641,584 shares of the business.

Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of VCSA for $60,000 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 1,691,584 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Mossytree Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider received 64,000 and left with 1,866,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 147.85M and an Enterprise Value of -40.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7353, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6837.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VCSA traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of May 30, 2023 were 14.6M with a Short Ratio of 14.60M, compared to 10.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 10.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $292.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.5M to a low estimate of $265.3M. As of the current estimate, Vacasa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.35M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $350.83M, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.