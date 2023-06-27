Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs VXRT

After finishing at $0.88 in the prior trading day, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) closed at $0.74, down -15.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1342 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4709567 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7443.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VXRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,140 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VXRT now has a Market Capitalization of 133.18M and an Enterprise Value of 84.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 153.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 121.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $4.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2139.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of May 30, 2023 were 20.95M with a Short Ratio of 20.95M, compared to 18.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.45% and a Short% of Float of 15.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107k, up 1,414.00% from the average estimate.